WATERTOWN — In light of changing patient volumes and recent furloughs of staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Samaritan Medical Center has announced temporary changes to its outpatient clinics and services.
These changes follow a previous consolidation of Samaritan’s Family Health Centers in late March, where clinics in Cape Vincent, Lacona and Sackets Harbor temporarily closed and patients were referred to clinics in Clayton, Adams and LeRay, respectively.
Outpatient clinic changes are as follows:
— Patients of the Sackets Harbor and LeRay Family Health Centers will now be seen at the Health & Wellness Plaza, 1575 Washington St., Watertown
— LeRay Urgent Care will remain open and ready to serve all patient needs, but hours will be reduced to seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— Samaritan Rheumatology patients will now be seen at the Health & Wellness Plaza, 1575 Washington St., Watertown
— Samaritan Plastic Surgery patients will be seen at the General Surgery Office, 826 Washington St. in Watertown, effective April 27
Outpatient imaging and lab services changes are as follows:
— Clayton Lab & X-Ray hours are now Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
— Coffeen Street Lab & X-Ray hours are now seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— Samaritan Health and Wellness Plaza Lab, X-Ray and Ultrasound hours will continue — Adams Lab & X-Ray hours are now Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
— LeRay Lab, X-Ray and Ultrasound hours are now Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The North Country Orthopaedic Group Lab Station is now closed until further notice as well as the North Country Neurology Lab Station, Dr. Latif’s office.
Previous changes that are still in effect are as follows:
— Cape Vincent Family Health Center patients will continue to be seen at the Clayton Family Health Center
— Lacona Family Health Center patients will continue to be seen at the Adams Family Health Center.
Samaritan encourages the public to use these community-based sites, rather than the hospital, for all lab, X-ray and ultrasounds. All phone and fax numbers will remain the same.
