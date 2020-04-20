WATERTOWN — Samaritan Medical Center has started offering rapid testing for COVID-19, with results for certain patients available in approximately one hour.
Samaritan’s laboratory began rapid testing on Thursday, April 16, after acquiring the Cepheid Xpert® Xpress testing instrument, which enables technicians to get results from a COVID-19 test in about 45 to 60 minutes, while other lab instruments take between four and six hours.
“We are, to my knowledge at this point, the only one north of Syracuse performing the testing in house in the laboratory,” said Tony Marra, Samaritan’s director of laboratory services.
Due to the limited number of tests available, with Samaritan having approximately 200 to use sparingly while waiting on another shipment of 300, only the following patients will receive rapid testing at this time: inpatients of the hospital or emergency department, residents of long-term care facilities, or other expedited cases, like healthcare workers.
All other specimens will continue to be sent to a reference laboratory until more tests become available. Tests that need to be sent to a reference laboratory take a bit longer, typically one or two days.
Though this new testing is only being offered to a certain population at the moment, other methods of testing at Samaritan have not slowed in the slightest, so anyone who needs to be tested will be tested, said Leslie DiStefano, director of communication and public relations at Samaritan.
“What’s different is how quickly we can turn around the special population of people that are more exposed, more at risk, and we hope to open that up to more, but we can’t verify that at this time,” she said.
Samples are tested with the new instrument by placing the nasal swab collected from the patient into a liquid substance that is then collected with a pipette and deposited into a small well of a cartridge where the testing takes place. According to Kathy Halaburka, Samaritan’s lab supervisor, the small cartridge does all the testing after being placed into the new testing instrument. The patient’s barcode information is placed on each cartridge to be able to easily tell which is which.
Mrs. Halaburka said the new testing instrument can fit up to 16 cartridges at one time, translating into 16 samples that could be tested at once.
“Once we put it in to the machine, the cartridge is placed onto one individual opening and then when the doors close, it begins to time and does all the testing within,” she said. “Individual little tests that had to be done separately in different rooms years ago are all done now within that little individual cartridge.”
If a sample tested at Samaritan results in a positive test, the hospital notifies Jefferson County Public Health, which Mrs. Halaburka said plays a huge role with not only data collection, but making sure that patients that are positive don’t need extra care during that time.
For those that don’t currently qualify for rapid testing, Samaritan’s COVID-19 Resource Line, (315) 755-3100, is staffed seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. The hospital encourages all community members who think they might need testing, have symptoms, or may have had contact with COVID-19 to call and let the professional team address their concerns.
“I’ve been here 42 years, this is the first time I have ever seen an actual test developed in weeks,” Mrs. Halaburka said. “This was really huge for all the laboratories, I’m really excited. Before I felt like we couldn’t do anything and our hands were tied because our reference labs were inundated with testing and the results were taking so long.”
According to Mr. Marra, the benefit of the testing is the short amount of time spent in the lab on the instrument. Not only important for getting results to patients quickly, due to shortages of personal protective equipment nationwide, Samaritan and other area hospitals are trying to conserve how much PPE they use. This new rapid testing brings with it the opportunity to reduce the usage and conserve PPE, another important aspect of being able to do a more rampant testing in the hospital.
“We’re very proud to have it because to serve, certainly our community, is very important,” Mr. Marra said. “It allows us to give an answer in a shorter amount of time than we had in the past couple of months since this all started.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.