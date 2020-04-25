WATERTOWN — While nobody knows exactly why, a few veteran doctors at Samaritan Medical Center are raising some compelling possibilities for why there are fewer symptoms in COVID-19-positive children than there are in adults.
Dr. Mario F. Victoria, a board-certified pediatrician and chief medical officer at Samaritan, and Dr. Karl J. Komar, a board-certified neonatologist of over 20 years at the medical center, spoke with the Times about how COVID-19 affects children, parents, pets and reopening the economy.
There were 150,000 positive cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of April 2, said Dr. Victoria, citing the CDC. Around 2,500 of those were children. Of those 2,500, six were admitted into an intensive care unit. All six had some kind of underlying condition, whether it be a lung disease, heart disease or immune suppression. He said unfortunately three died.
To start a conversation about COVID-19 and children, Dr. Victoria began with settling some misconceptions.
Coronavirus is nothing new. It’s a large group of viruses that sometimes affect humans and other times animals.
“Human coronaviruses have been around for a long time,” Dr. Victoria said. “They’re quite common in fact. They are responsible for many of the common colds you see in children every year.”
COVID-19 is the new disease that found its way to jump from an animal to a person, then pass from human to human quickly.
Children of any age are sensitive, however many who test positive have few symptoms. They might have a fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throats — but each symptom is almost always less severe than adults.
There are three factors some doctors are speculating as to why this is. The first is kids receive numerous immunizations during childhood, which may have some sort of protective effect against COVID-19. Number two is that children are routinely affected by different coronaviruses through a common cold, creating a possibility of some cross-immunity because those viruses belong to the same family. And number three examines the adults who test positive for COVID-19. Most of them had some kind of underlying condition, Dr. Victoria said, and children normally don’t have those.
So what can parents do about it?
They can keep their child’s immunizations active and up-to-date, Dr. Komar said. Those immunizations don’t necessarily protect against COVID-19, but they do protect against other diseases. Take measles — there was an outbreak last year in New York. “Measles weakens your immune system,” Dr. Victoria said. “If you get measles and on top of that you get COVID-19, then you may not do very well. It’s important to get them protected against those diseases.”
Parents can also keep their children home. Dr. Victoria said he’s aware that’s not always an easy task. If parents know another family whose children likes playing with theirs, and they know that family is responsible, those kids would likely be OK if they played together from time to time.
“But don’t take them to Walmart,” Dr. Victoria said. “And try not to get it yourself because once you bring it home they may get it.”
For Dr. Komar and care of newborn infants, his main worry is the risk associated with pregnant women who test positive for the new coronavirus.
“As far as we know it’s not passed from mother to the unborn child,” Dr. Komar said. “So babies aren’t born with COVID-19, as far as we know.”
The question then becomes how to prevent babies, newborns and younger children from getting COVID-19 if the parents or someone living in the home has it.
Dr. Komar said the medical center has decided to educate parents as much as possible about what their options are. They are emphasizing the recommendation of social distancing while determining what that looks like for each family.
“Obviously,” Dr. Komar said, “if it’s a single-child family, you might be able to do distancing a lot better than if you have a family with six other children.”
There are other, difficult options. If there is a case where a mother has COVID-19, Dr. Komar could offer the option of the newborn staying in a separate room with a different caregiver. Or there’s the option of the mother and newborn staying in the same room but maintaining a six-foot distance or even having a curtain between them.
“It’s a tough call,” Dr. Komar said. “You certainly want to promote mothers and babies bonding together. That’s important for the mother’s well-being and it’s important for the baby’s well-being.”
But bonding with a baby that results in having the child come back to the hospital with COVID-19 won’t work either.
The latest evidence with regard to pets suggests they won’t transmit the disease, however the fact is this virus didn’t exist six months ago. There are many unknowns. Families are urged to socially isolate their pets as well and not let them run free.
Considering the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in tigers at the Bronx Zoo, Dr. Komar is wary.
“I am a cat owner, and I have to admit I’ve been looking at my cat a little sideways since I heard that two cats tested positive,” he said with a laugh.
Samaritan may begin outpatient surgeries as early as this week, prompting the question of what Dr. Victoria makes of a regional approach to reopening the economy. “I think everybody wants to open the economy,” Dr. Victoria said. “Nobody wants to be indoors. We all want to open the north country and go back to business as usual, but that will take some time.”
He said he thinks it makes sense to reopen the economy at a different rate than other places.
“We are not Queens in New York City,” Dr. Victoria said. “We could probably relax what we are doing sooner than they would, but it has to be done in a very careful manner.”
He noted that Jefferson County has the third-lowest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. He suspects that happened because the county started social isolation before there was community transmission in the area.
“So we did that well, and we are getting the benefits from that,” he said. “Yes, we could probably open up some parts of the economy, but we have to be careful that we don’t go backward.”
