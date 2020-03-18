WATERTOWN — Late Tuesday, a patient that presented to Samaritan Medical Center’s Emergency Department was confirmed to have COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus.
With concern over COVID-19 growing each day, Karen Abare, director of infection prevention at Samaritan Medical Center, took time Wednesday morning to lay out some facts about the virus and how to deal with it.
There are many coronaviruses, but the one on the tip of everyone’s tongue recently is COVID-19, a virus believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, that is now here in the United States. A virus spread by droplets, much like all of the other coronaviruses, COVID-19 can also be picked up in the environment and spread person to person via hands. According to Mrs. Abare, the difference between COVID-19 and the flu is largely in its set of symptoms, and that it’s, of course, a different virus.
“We know with the coronavirus that it’s a mild onset for most people; so maybe just a little bit of a mild fever, a little bit of a cough, over the first week of the symptoms,” she said. “The symptoms then progress rapidly for some people, and it’s a very small percentage — somewhere between 15-20 percent will get a more progressive disease where they will become short of breath and potentially have a pneumonia.”
With the flu, there’s a more rapid onset of symptoms with an incubation period of one to two days, people become sick very quickly. Symptoms include higher fevers, runny nose, sore throat, cough, and they’ll last for anywhere from about five to seven days and then people recover.
According to Mrs. Abare, when people get pneumonia, it would typically be a superimposed bacterial pneumonia on top of the flu, but associated with COVID-19 is a viral pneumonia. As can be expected, in compromised populations like the elderly or those with compromised immune systems or other health issues, people are more susceptible to the disease progressing to moderate or severe levels.
Mrs. Abare said from her perspective, people are doing a good job of practicing safe and healthy habits in a lot of aspects, but thinks people could take more advantage of the practice of social distancing.
“We have asked people to practice social distancing; I’m not sure if we’re really seeing people one hundred percent doing what they can there,” she said. “We do know that social distancing will work because we know that the spread of this disease is by close contact. If we can work a little bit harder as a community to do the social distancing that we’re asking people to do, we can slow the progressive transmission of the disease.”
She went on to say that for 80 percent of us that get this disease, it will look like practices of social distancing and quarantining may be overreacting, but for the 20 percent of the people who get severely ill and then the percentage of them who die, and the fact that some of that could be prevented, it’s not an overreaction when looked at from that perspective.
In response to COVID-19 having been confirmed in the county, Mrs. Abare believes the hospital will increase visitor restrictions in the next 24 hours or so to protect staff as well as loved ones who are in the hospital.
At this point, the hospital hasn’t stopped elective surgeries, but Mrs. Abare said she can’t imagine that won’t happen in the near future.
As for supplies for the hospital, she said it has contacts through the state to ask for supplies if Samaritan gets to the point where they’re out and has been fairly successful maintaining the supply, but once the virus progresses through the county and the hospital sees more patients, supplies will become a problem.
By the end of the week, Samaritan hopes to open an off-site testing facility where those who meet the testing criteria will be able to be tested away from the main hospital. The first day or so, the facility will be open for a minimal number of hours and test by appointment only, according to Mrs. Abare.
Appointments can be made through the resource line that is set up through Samaritan at (315) 755-3100.
Currently, the hospital has spaces that are not being used, so those areas would be used to “surge” Samaritan’s bed capacity internally at first once the virus spreads. Samaritan also has emergency operations plans in place and updates them regularly to make sure that the hospital can influx if they have to.
“We fill out a survey every day or twice a day and say how many beds we have staffed, how many beds we have available today, so that they can look at the need statewide and if we’ll be able to take care of this influx of patients that could happen if we don’t slow the progression of this spread,” Mrs Abare said.
Though there are still many unknowns and unanswered questions regarding COVID-19, Mrs. Abare is confident that most people will not need to seek advanced healthcare while experiencing symptoms of the virus. She suggests that those growing concerned and feeling like their symptoms are progressing and are having issues breathing should call ahead to the Emergency Department or on Samaritan’s Resource Line to get the right level of care whether it be their primary care provider, urgent care or the Emergency Department.
Her advice to everyone about combatting the virus is simple: Relax and follow safety measures.
“Wash your hands and don’t touch your face,” she said. “I think it’s so important that if we can get everyone to work together on this and everyone just to kind of keep your space for the next couple of weeks, I think we can make a big dent in it.”
