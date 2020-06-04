WATERTOWN — A Samaritan Keep Home employee who tested positive May 13 for COVID-19 and subsequently tested negative has again tested positive.
On Wednesday, Samaritan Health received notice that one staff member at Samaritan Keep Home had tested positive for the coronavirus. This is the same staff member that tested positive, along with one other employee, on May 13, .
The staff member has been asymptomatic from the start and was unaware they had the virus. After the first positive result, the staff member was quarantined at home for 14 days. They returned to work and were tested on May 28 with a negative result. They were again tested on Friday to be compliant with twice a week testing and received a positive test result Wednesday.
The staff member will again be quarantined for 14 days and retested before they begin to work again.
According to a letter from Samaritan, overall, this staff member has had limited interaction with residents.
So far, Samaritan has performed over 2,800 COVID-19 tests on all long-term care staff members – only three have been positive so far, with two positives coming from the same staff member. In addition, Samaritan has tested all residents at Samaritan Keep Home who were willing to be tested and all were negative.
“We’re confident the additional precautions staff have been taking, including wearing masks and regular, deep sanitization of the facility, have greatly helped limit exposure,” read the letter from Barbara Morrow, vice president of long term care at Samaritan Keep Home. “Unfortunately, as we’ve seen across the state and country, the unpredictable nature of this virus and the potential for those infected not to show symptoms can cause some cases to go undetected and now as we have experienced, testing positive more than once.”
Since March, numerous precautionary measures have been implemented at Samaritan’s two long-term care facilities to ensure residents and staff remain safe. These efforts include temperature checks upon every entry, asking a series of screening questions, requiring face masks for all staff and vendors, sanitizing, masking residents if they leave the facility, resident temperature checks every eight hours, and other precautionary measures.
If family members of residents have any questions, they are invited to contact Mrs. Morrow at (315) 785-4421 or Donna MacPherson, director of nursing/infection control practitioner, at (315) 785-4429.
