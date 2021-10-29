WATERTOWN — Samaritan Keep Home announced on Friday that it has received notice of seven additional positive COVID-19 cases with residents. This brings their total up to 84 cases in total.
Samaritan announced on Thursday that two residents that were COVID positive had died, and at that time it had five residents that were hospitalized.
All positive COVID-19 residents are in a designated COVID-19 unit which is located on the second floor of the building.
The total number of staff that have tested positive remains at 24, with no new positive cases and four staff members have returned to work.
To date, there are 16 residents that have recovered and Samaritan Keep Home anticipates having seven additional residents considered recovered by tomorrow.
Samaritan says it continues to monitor all residents and continues to use guidance from the state Department of Health.
