WATERTOWN — Samaritan has announced that it has received notice of four additional Keep Home residents testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 108 positive cases since the most recent outbreak was reported on Oct. 16.
One additional death has been recorded, bringing the total to six since the outbreak began.
Samaritan announced 33 residents have recovered at this time, with more anticipated over the next two days. There are two additional positive staff cases.
All residents are isolating-in-place as Samaritan continues to try to stop the spread of the virus.
