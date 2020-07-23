WATERTOWN — On Wednesday, July 22, Samaritan Health received notice that one staff member at Samaritan Keep Home had tested positive for COVID-19. This staff member had tested positive on May 13 and June 3 as well.
According to a release from Samaritan, the staff member has been asymptomatic every time and was unaware they had the virus.
After the first and second positive results, the staff member was quarantined at home for 14 days. The staff member returned to work and was tested on June 15 with a negative result. They were tested for three more weeks after this, all with a negative results.
The staff member will again be quarantined for 14 days and retested before they return to work. This staff member, according to Samaritan, has had limited resident interaction.
This positive test impacts the new limited visitation plan that was recently submitted to the New York State Department of Health by Samaritan. For the safety of residents and as required by the state, Samaritan Keep must go 28 days without a staff member or resident testing positive for COVID-19 before visitation can be allowed.
Samaritan said it will continue to work with families for virtual and window visits in the meantime.
Samaritan has notified resident families of this development.
