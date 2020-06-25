WATERTOWN — On Wednesday, Samaritan Health received notice that a staff member in one of the training classes at Samaritan Keep Home had tested positive for COVID-19.
Having tested negative four times prior to the positive test, the staff member was asymptomatic all along and was unaware they had the virus, according to a release from Samaritan. Per protocol, the employee will be quarantined for 14 days and retested before they begin training again.
Because the staff member was in training, they did not have any interaction with the residents of Samaritan Keep. Any other staff members who came in contact with the individual will be notified and screened for COVID-19 symptoms diligently. According to the release, the risk to residents is minimal because of universal face mask use and heightened emphasis on proper hand washing.
This is the fifth positive test result and fourth positive staff member at Samaritan Keep Home. All residents of the Keep Home who are willing to be tested have been, and all have been negative for COVID-19 so far.
Resident families have been notified of this development.
