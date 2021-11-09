Samaritan Medical Center receives $1.2M FEMA award

Samaritan Medical Center, 830 Washington St. in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Two more residents at Samaritan Keep Home have died due to complications from COVID-19, according to the nursing home, bringing the facility’s total virus deaths to eight.

The Keep Home will be conducting more resident testing on Wednesday, and additional staff testing Tuesday.

Samaritan said it would announce if there are any additional cases to report Tuesday evening.

