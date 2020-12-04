WATERTOWN — Samaritan Health received notice Friday that a resident at Samaritan Keep Home tested positive for COVID-19.
This is the first time a resident of either of Samaritan’s long-term care facilities has tested positive for the virus.
According to a release from Samaritan, it has been determined that the resident contracted the virus from a home visit over the Thanksgiving holiday. The resident has been in isolation since they returned to the facility, as per state Department of Health protocol for home visits.
The resident initially received a negative test result once they returned to Samaritan Keep Home, but their second test this week came back positive.
Samaritan Keep Home staff are now creating a COVID unit with established procedures, separating this resident from the rest of the population. At this point, according to the release, the resident does not require hospitalization.
Staff members who have been in contact with the resident since they returned have been in full personal protective equipment and continue to be tested weekly.
