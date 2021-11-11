WATERTOWN — In an update to families Wednesday evening, Samaritan Health announced the death of another Keep Home resident, bringing the total to nine resident deaths due to the COVID-19 outbreak first announced on Oct. 16.
The facility also announced that there had been no additional positive cases to report for staff or residents after facility-wide testing was completed over the past few days. Visitation remains on hold at the facility.
Due to all tests of residents and staff at Samaritan Summit Village coming back negative for two full weeks, family visitation for both Assisted Living and Skilled Nursing residents resumed Thursday.
New rules for visitation, issued in September, must be followed, including certain hours and limitations. For visitation details, families can visit the website under the Summit Village section: www.samaritanhealth.com/covid-ltc.
