WATERTOWN — Samaritan Health was told Monday that a recently hired staff member at Samaritan Keep Home tested positive for COVID-19.
The staff member has been asymptomatic and was unaware they had the virus. The staffer will be quarantined for 14 days and retested before they come back to work. Since the worker is a new employee, they had no resident interaction because they were in a classroom training only.
“We have performed over 9,000 COVID-19 tests on all Samaritan long-term care staff members,” an email from Leslie Distefano, Samaritan’s director of communication and public relations, reads. “We’re confident the additional precautions staff have been taking, including wearing masks and regular, deep sanitization of the facility, have greatly limited exposure.”
