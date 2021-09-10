WATERTOWN — An additional staff member of Samaritan Keep Home had tested positive for COVID-19, according to an update sent out Friday morning by Samaritan.
Although the staff member was vaccinated, due to this being the second staff member testing positive in two days, the facility must pause visitation for 14 days, which went into effect Thursday. All residents have been tested and come back negative. Outdoor, window and virtual visits are still options for families, who are encouraged to contact Brandi Burnham at (315) 785-4403 to coordinate these visits. In addition, it was stated that due to rising COVID cases in the region, changes are being made to family visitation hours for the Keep Home, with limited hours and a limited amount of time per visit coming when visitation is allowed once more. More details should be forthcoming.
At Samaritan Summit Village, as of Monday, family visitation will be limited to the hours of 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m., seven days a week. All visits must be limited to one hour, and all visitors must remain masked at all times. All screening protocols will remain in place. The following restrictions must now be followed: Any resident going out of the facility for anything other than medical appointments and/or testing will need to self-quarantine to their room for 10 days if vaccinated and 14 days if unvaccinated. The resident will not be able to participate in activities or have visitors during this time and meals will be delivered to their rooms.
In the announcement, Summit Village said it strongly encourages residents to consider delaying visits, shopping or unnecessary outings for the next four to six weeks.
