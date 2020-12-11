WATERTOWN — Three staff members at city nursing and assisted living homes have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two days, according to Samaritan Health.
In an announcement posted Friday, Samaritan Keep Home said they received confirmation Thursday that announced a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The staffer has not provided resident care, according to an announcement.
In addition, two staff members at the Samaritan Summit Village Assisted Living facility tested positive for COVID-19, according to a second announcement Friday.
The staffers are the first positive cases in the assisted living home.
The announcement assured that one of the two staffers hasn’t been in the facility for the last seven days, “posing no risk to our residents.”
It’s been determined, the announcement reads, that the other staffer has had resident interactions, but the person poses a low exposure risk.
Both staffers are quarantined and must receive a negative test result before returning to work at the facility, the announcement says.
