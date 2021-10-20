WATERTOWN — Samaritan Medical Center is now offering COVID-19 PCR tests for people not displaying any COVID-19 symptoms for a $100 fee.
Testing is being done at Samaritan’s drive-up site at 1575 Washington St. in Watertown. This includes people who are worried about a potential exposure, or individuals who need a test for travel purposes.
“More testing options are critical to minimizing exposure and decreasing our region’s positivity rate,” Samaritan President and CEO Thomas H. Carman said in a press release. “We must also encourage all eligible patients to become vaccinated, wear a mask when in public, wash their hands and socially distance when possible. The COVID-19 virus is still very prevalent in our area.”
Appointments must be made online on Samaritan’s website, and the $100 fee must be paid for with a credit card. The PCR test is not a rapid test, but the PCR test is the most accurate way to detect a COVID infection.
The PCR tests will all be processed at Samaritan with results expected to be available in 24 to 48 hours. Patients who test negative will receive a text message, and full results can be accessed or printed using a secure online patient portal.
For now, PCR test appointments are available Wednesday through Saturday. If the demand for testing increases, then more appointments will be opened.
Samaritan is also warning that some insurance companies will not cover a COVID-19 test that is not deemed medically necessary. This includes testing for recreational or travel purposes.
Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 will be instructed to call the Samaritan Resource Line at 315-755-3100 to talk to a nurse for further instructions.
