WATERTOWN — Because of a local resurgence of COVID-19, Samaritan Medical Center has paused all inpatient visitation and support people for outpatient care effective Monday.
In a release sent Friday, the medical system announced that only patients may attend outpatient clinics, and no patients in the hospital will be permitted to see visitors out of an “abundance of caution,” in an attempt to keep both the general public and hospital patients staff safe.
“This is also in response to Jefferson County Public Health’s recent report that the COVID-19 virus is present at higher levels in the City of Watertown’s wastewater, which is an indication we can expect to see more positive cases in our region,” reads the release.
This comes just three weeks after the hospital was forced to reopen its COVID-19 ward after it began seeing COVID-19 patients return to the emergency room and intensive care unit.
The visitation pause doesn’t include end-of-life patients, patients under 18 years old, nursery and neonatal ICU patients or patients who require support people due to developmental or cognitive impairments.
Any patients who still require a visitor with them while at Samaritan’s main Watertown campus should enter the hospital via the Rotunda main entrance, excepting obstetrics and maternity patients who should still enter through the women’s and children’s ward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.