WATERTOWN — With five confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jefferson County as of Friday, Samaritan Medical Center has plans in place to surge bed capacity if needed, and currently has more ventilators on hand than are needed at present.
In house, the hospital has 33 ventilators and 42 rooms with ventilator hookups to be able to run the machines.
According to pulmonologist Dr. Vivian Keenan, a mechanical ventilator is basically a machine that helps a patient in terms of their breathing. It will help with their oxygenation and with removing carbon dioxide by pushing air into the lungs for the patients when their lungs are either too injured or inflamed to do so on their own.
Dr. Keenan and registered respiratory therapist Lindsay Bickel often work with patients in respiratory failure.
“For right now in terms of our ventilators, that’s how they’re being used, one patient with one ventilator,” Dr. Keenan said. “We actually have more ventilators than we need currently and we are actively looking into options in terms of how to use our ventilators the best; if we needed to get additional ventilators, what that would look like.”
The hospital has also submitted plans for additional bed capacity in the event of a surge, with plans submitted for both a 50 percent increase as well as a 100 percent increase.
According to Dr. Keenan, right now Samaritan has five board certified pulmonary critical care physicians that manage the ventilators, as well as other physicians that can be called in to assist them, so she believes the hospital is set in terms of staffing at this time.
“I think we’re very well prepared for right now,” she said. “We have plans in place in terms of increasing the number of medical ICU beds, so our medical ICU here can turn into kind of a COVID medical ICU if needed. And then we do have plans if we needed to take over more beds for COVID ICU.”
While 80 percent of those with COVID-19 will have very mild symptoms and not need any hospitalization, there is a small percentage of patients who will need ICU care, and as part of that there is a small percentage that will have acute respiratory distress syndrome. Those are the patients that will need mechanical ventilation to help assist with their breathing, particularly their oxygenation.
According to Leslie DiStefano, director of communication and public relations at Samaritan, hospitals were tasked with surge plans to look at the average daily census and surge up from there. The number Samaritan went with was 77 — the number in med surge and ICU.
“We submitted our plan with actual space and what we could do,” she said. “I really think that from my vantage point, we are definitely prepared. We are thinking about all of the situations that could ensue.”
Richard A. Duvall, the president and CEO of Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center and CEO of Carthage Area Hospital, said neither hospitals have patients being treated for COVID-19 and that they have been in the planning stage since January when global reports started coming in. Two weeks ago, an incident command system was set up to manage both hospitals from one location.
Both hospitals have created nurse advice hotlines and respiratory clinics, and people who believe they have symptoms can call the hotline to get directions on where best to receive service, Mr. Duvall said.
“We’ve done a number of things at Claxton, including we’ve designated some specific beds for potential COVID patients and had those cordoned off to make them an isolation area,” Mr. Duvall said. “We have also done a similar thing in the ER where we isolated a couple of rooms so if we have patients present with symptoms, they can be treated there in an isolated room.”
Claxton has 16 intensive care unit beds and 18 ventilators but has the ability to increase that bed count upon request, Mr. Duvall said.
As a critical access hospital, Carthage is not permitted to have an ICU, but because ambulatory surgery is now shut, that wing will have 15 beds available in a designated COVID unit acting as an ICU and has seven ventilators, Mr. Duvall said.
Mr. Duvall said this is the first phase of ramp up for the two hospitals, with the ability to go higher and do that if necessary.
“Collectively at Claxton we are increasing a total of about 40 beds and then at Carthage we’ve flexed 16 beds, so 15 for the ICU and one for OB specifically, in addition to the other changes we have made,” Mr. Duvall said. “In addition to all that we just put in an order for 20 additional hospital beds to support both facilities if we need to.”
He said the big thing that the public should know is that the hospitals in the area all have policies and procedures in place to best protect their patients and anyone that may have to come to the hospital and they are all open and prepared to take care of them.
“A big thanks you to our healthcare workers and staff because they’re concerned about their families and their well being as well but they’re really dedicated to taking care or our patients and stepping up to be prepared, even though they know they could be in harms way,” Mr. Duvall said.
River Hospital in Alexandria Bay is a critical access hospital, and therefore not equipped with intensive care capabilities, but it currently has two ventilators that can be used for bedside care.
There is a plan in place to surge from 14 to 25 beds that will be safely staffed and on same unit, according to Arminda “Mindy” Hunter, chief nursing officer.
St. Lawrence Health System, which operates Gouverneur, Massena and Canton-Potsdam hospitals, said it has modified six of its practices into phone/telemedicine service practices, alleviating foot traffic into the offices and allowing for a reallocation of medical supplies and staff, a news release stated.
St. Lawrence Health System officials did not provide how many beds and ventilators they had available after multiple requests by the Times.
According to the release, the system said it has trained and prepared its doctors and care team; prepared beds for those affected by this virus; installed a new heating, ventilation, and air conditioning unit to create additional negative pressure rooms; expanded its triage space; developed contingency plans; made preparations to accommodate a surge in demand; brought community partners together to share best practices; implemented daily screenings for caregivers; postponed all non-urgent surgeries and appointments; and set up doctors and providers to serve people telephonically and virtually.
