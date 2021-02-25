WATERTOWN — In late November the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to use monoclonal antibodies in the outpatient setting with people who have mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms, and who are at high risk of progressing to severe disease, hospitalization or possible death.
The goal is to treat patients quickly and prevent symptoms from progressing to severe illness.
Since mid-December at the latest, Dr. Collins F. Kellogg Jr., Samaritan’s long-term care medical director, said he’s probably used monoclonal infusions more than 20 times, largely in the nursing home population at Samaritan Summit Village, but also with some of his outpatients in the community.
Criteria to receive the treatment currently includes having conditions like cardiovascular disease or diabetes, a compromised immune system or being over the age of 65.
Clinical trials have shown the infusion therapy has significantly reduced COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths during 29 days of follow-up.
Samaritan Medical Center opened a clinic Feb. 3 within the hospital to offer outpatient monoclonal antibody therapy. The therapy is being offered in a dedicated section of the hospital, separate from other patient populations, utilizing equipment and staff expertise from the existing outpatient Infusion Unit.
“Since the outpatient clinic has opened up I’ve actually not called to give anybody the infusion, but it will happen. It’s a great service for the community,” Dr. Kellogg said. “The biggest reason I haven’t used it yet is our COVID-19 population at the nursing home is, luckily, knock on wood, back to zero. If I have a patient that fits the criteria, I will be the first to use the new outpatient infusion clinic.”
The clinic is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Leslie DiStefano, director of communication and public relations at Samaritan, said 76 patients had gone through the monoclonal antibody therapy infusion as of Wednesday.
One patient, who wasn’t referred through normal channels due to a somewhat unique situation, is Lee H. Gill, who received the infusion through the hospital’s emergency department after presenting there last Friday with symptoms that seemed to be worsening from when he noticed them three days earlier.
Due to the fact that he has chronic myeloid leukemia, a type of cancer that starts in the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow and invades the blood, Mr. Gill, 52, is classified as immunocompromised and is therefore at a higher risk of developing serious COVID symptoms.
Mr. Gill, owner of the Evans Mills Speedway, experienced headaches, tightness in his chest, and loss of taste and smell, so he said he was 99% sure he had COVID before he tested positive. He received the antibody infusion the day he presented to the ED.
“I think that this cuts the symptoms right in two,” he said of the treatment. “Really within the next couple of days, my chest tightness and my headaches lightened. It didn’t just wipe it out, but it certainly helped a bunch.”
Now, a week after presenting to the ED and receiving the monoclonal antibody infusion, Mr. Gill said he’s feeling pretty good, just fulfilling his quarantine time, working remotely from his home and getting some extra rest.
The chest tightness is mostly gone and aside from taking a bit of ibuprofen for the headaches, Mr. Gill said he isn’t too achy anymore. He said awareness of this therapy for those who qualify is key and his experience receiving it at Samaritan was a good one.
“I think there’s probably a lot of people that aren’t even aware that they can get with their health provider with the right circumstances and make an appointment,” Mr. Gill said. “I think it’s a huge step as far as combatting this COVID. Shortening up the symptoms doesn’t knock it out of you, but I think it certainly slows it down — it keeps the symptoms from getting any worse.”
Dr. Kellogg said the infusion therapy only takes an hour and then patients need to be observed by nursing staff of the infusion center for about an hour more just to make sure they don’t have any side effects. He said there were minimal side effects in his patients — some low-grade chills and headaches, but the best part is that just a few of the nursing home patients ended up in the hospital with worsening symptoms.
The studies that resulted in the FDA approving emergency use authorization back in November show that patients at risk of severe disease who get the monoclonal antibody infusion have about a 70% risk reduction of ending up in the hospital, he said.
“Its a wonderful treatment option for patients with COVID that meet the criteria to prevent severe illness,” Dr. Kellogg said, “and at the same time, it’s an effective program that can hopefully keep patients out of the hospital and free up hospital beds as well.”
Currently, only physicians on the Samaritan medical staff are able to refer their patients for this therapy, so patients should speak to their primary care providers about the therapy if they are interested.
