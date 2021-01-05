WATERTOWN — The inoculation of nursing home residents and staff across the state is underway, including here in the north country.
COVID-19 vaccinations were administered Monday and Tuesday to 106 residents of Samaritan Summit Village and 84 staff members. The first resident to be vaccinated was Charlene Colwell, a resident on the third floor of the Skilled Nursing Unit.
The state was expected to vaccinate its nursing home residents and staff through a federal program partnering with national pharmaceutical chains, including CVS Health and Walgreens, starting Dec. 22.
The state is expediting nursing home vaccinations with the goal to vaccinate all residents and staff within the next two weeks after the federal program has been met with widespread delays.
“That has not gone as quickly as we’d like to see it move,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday during a coronavirus briefing in the state Capitol.
Samaritan’s nursing home vaccinations are being administered through partnership with Walgreens. Of the many reasons staff members gave for receiving the vaccine, a common theme among them was “because I care for my residents,” according to Samaritan.
Vaccinations were also given at Samaritan Keep Home on Tuesday and will continue into Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.