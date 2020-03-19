WATERTOWN — With approval from the state Department of Health, Samaritan has opened an appointment-only, drive-up testing site for COVID-19.
The site, which opened Thursday, is located at the back entrance of 22567 Summit Drive, Building II. As this is a drive-up process, individuals will never leave their vehicles, and the site is not for walk-in traffic.
In order to visit the testing site, community members must follow the following steps:
1. Call the Samaritan Resource Line at (315) 755-3100 to be screened. The resource line is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. Those who call will be asked a series of questions.
2. If the registered nurse on the resource line determines someone needs to be tested for COVID-19, the individual will have an appointment scheduled with an appointment coordinator. The coordinator will pre-register them and collect demographic information.
3. Once the appointment has been scheduled, the individual will visit the testing site and follow signs to the appropriate location.
4. Once they arrive at the testing site, signs will instruct them to keep their windows closed as they enter the intake tent. Individuals will be instructed to hold their identification up to the window so intake staff can validate names and dates of birth to check them in for their appointments and order the lab tests.
5. Once intake staff have checked them in, people will be instructed to pull forward to the testing area, where testing staff will confirm the screening questions and then instruct the patient to roll down their window.
6. Testing staff will swab the person’s nasal cavity and provide them with home care instructions to perform while they wait for testing results. The visit will then be over and people will be asked to drive away.
This process has been designed to minimize risks to healthcare workers and save on personal protection equipment (PPE) needed to test patients. This model is very similar to others in operation around the country.
