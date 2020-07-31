WATERTOWN — Samaritan Medical Center on Thursday afternoon announced the first COVID-19-related death in Jefferson County.
According to a Friday release from the hospital, the patient was an elderly Jefferson County resident with underlying health conditions who acquired COVID-19 in the community and was admitted to Samaritan’s COVID-19 unit for treatment.
“We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the patient’s family,” said Thomas H. Carman, president and CEO of Samaritan Health, in a prepared statement. “We are deeply saddened by this outcome, and disappointed our community could not be spared the terrible realities of this virus. This tragic development is a sobering reminder of the importance of abiding by public health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 ...”
The public health guidelines include wearing face masks in public, keeping six feet of distance and limiting large gatherings.
“We must come together to protect our most vulnerable community residents, particularly our senior residents and those with underlying conditions,” the statement reads.
At this point, there’s one other patient with COVID-19 at the hospital.
