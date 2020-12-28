WATERTOWN — Samaritan Health announced Monday that the first resident at Samaritan Summit Village has died of COVID-19 complications.
This is the first COVID-19-related death at either long-term care facility — Summit Village and Samaritan Keep Home — since the pandemic began in March.
According to Samaritan, the resident was cared for in Summit Village’s skilled nursing facility and tested positive for the virus on Dec. 20. They were later hospitalized and had several underlying health conditions, as is the case with many skilled nursing residents, according to a release from Samaritan.
“On behalf of our entire organization, we extend our deepest condolences to the resident’s family,” said Barbara E. Morrow, vice president of long-term care for Samaritan Summit Village and Samaritan Keep Home, in a statement. “The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine to our residents and staff in the coming days offers great hope there may be a light at the end of the tunnel, but today’s announcement is a stark reminder regarding the heavy toll this pandemic is taking throughout the U.S., particularly for our senior population.”
Through a partnership with Walgreens, residents and staff at both Summit Village and Keep Home will be offered the COVID-19 vaccine starting Jan. 4 and 5, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.