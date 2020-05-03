WATERTOWN — The COVID-19 Resource Line at Samaritan Medical Center is set to begin calling patients who have recovered from COVID-19 and encouraging them to donate plasma for those who currently have the virus.
As of Saturday, there were 54 patients in Jefferson County who have recovered from COVID-19, according to the county public health department.
Samaritan’s COVID-19 Resource Line, made mostly of volunteers and retired medical professionals, have been fielding calls from the community. As of April 28, they had worked to triage 3,508 callers.
Heather Clement, the patient safety director at Samaritan who runs the resource line, has frequent callers. She has spoken with one person five times. She remembers having a 27-minute conversation with a married couple about their symptoms.
But it’s not just symptoms. The line helps community members find resources if they are low on food, have mental health concerns or don’t have a primary care doctor.
And now, in lieu of a vaccine, resource line operators are going to be calling recovered patients and asking them to donate their plasma. Those fully recovered positives have built-up antibodies that could help critically ill patients who have COVID-19.
The idea came about after Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, started a program to gather convalescent plasma for those who have COVID-19, resulting in the hospital asking Samaritan to reach out to their recovered patients.
Operators at the resource line are going to direct those patients to the American Red Cross website and encourage them to donate.
“Everybody that I’ve talked to so far is interested in participating,” Ms. Clement said. “There are people who really do want to help, which is really encouraging.”
Operators also are reaching out to patients about the process of bringing them in for unrelated procedures. They then reach out to them after to check up post-operatively.
“We’re talking about keeping it,” Ms. Clement said about the resource line after COVID-19. “The community seems to like it. It’s really a way that Samaritan is helping out the community in the way that has never happened before. We’re really excited about it.”
Samaritan’s Resource Line is open 7 days a week and can be reached by calling 315-755-3100 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m.
