As events are canceled across the north country in precaution of the spread of coronavirus, Samaritan Medical Center has restricted visitors at the hospital, Samaritan Summit Village and Samaritan Keep Home.
For more information about coronavirus from Samaritan Medical Center click here.
The restrictions are as follows:
- Visitors must be 18 years of age or older.
- No more than 2 visitors per patient at one time.
- In line with normal visitor guidelines, all visitors must be free of illness. If you have a sore throat, fever, runny nose, cough or other flu-like symptoms, please do not visit your loved ones. We encourage the loved ones of our patients to visit when they are well.
- Our decision to initiate visitor restrictions is influenced by cold and flu season, as well as other circulating viral infections. We need to limit crowds in the hospital to minimize the spread of infections, and children often present the risk of spreading germs.
- If you have not yet received your influenza vaccine, Samaritan is still encouraging community members to do so now.
