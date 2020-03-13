WATERTOWN — In an abundance of caution and due to the rapid spread of COVID-19, Samaritan has announced that the Samaritan Auxiliary’s One Night, One Diamond event has been postponed until further notice.
According to a release, the Samaritan Auxiliary is committed to its mission of serving as ambassadors and volunteers to support healthcare programs and improving the quality of care in the Samaritan system through volunteer activities and financial support.
This year’s One Night, One Diamond fundraiser is dedicated to purchasing equipment necessary to perform Mohs Surgery at Samaritan Medical Center.
Tickets purchased for the event will be honored for the to be determined rescheduled date.
If you would like to request a refund on your ticket purchase or have questions, contact Irene Carman at onod2@shsny.com.
In addition to One Night, One Diamond being postponed, the in-person Tug Hill local government conference has been cancelled, with online webinars under development.
The conference was scheduled for March 26 at Jefferson Community College.
The commission is working with speakers to offer some of the scheduled sessions via webinar. While not ideal, according to a release, many attendees depend on the conference to meet annual training requirements.
This year’s schedule was to cover many hot topics, and the commission wants local officials to have this information in hand sooner rather than later. Registered attendees should watch for an email with more information over the next week, or check the commission’s website, www.tughill.org.
Those with questions are encouraged to call (315) 785-2380.
- The Book and Gift Sale advertised for March 18 and 19, 2020 has been cancelled due to safety protocol at Lewis County General Hospital. The LCGH Auxiliary fundraiser will not be rescheduled at this time.
- The Carthage High School production of “Sister Act,” which was to be performed at Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14, has been canceled as well. In lieu of the performance, the school will video record the closed dress rehearsal Friday evening and make DVD copies available, free of charge.
- NYSCOPBA President Michael B. Powers and the Executive Board have called on DOCCS and OMH to immediately suspend inmate and inmate patient visits amid the on-going COVID-19 crisis in the state and across the country.
- Albany County and dozens of other counties across the state have suspended inmate visits at county jails as well. In addition, OMH, OPWDD and all other NYSCOPBA members who are employed in essential state agencies should be protected from unnecessary outside contact and exposure to the virus.
- Runaway Home, a Nashville-based Panoramic-America band, which was set to perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21, in the Blue Room at the Lewis County Historical Society as part of the Black River Valley Concert Series has been canceled. No new date has been scheduled at this time.
- The Orchestra of Northern New York Board of Directors canceled its March Baroque and Beyond concert and April Star Wars concert in light of the coronavirus situation. The Baroque and Beyond concert was slated to take place Saturday, March 21 in Hosmer Hall. The Star Wars concert was scheduled for three performances, two at Jefferson Community College’s Sturtz Theater on Saturday, April 18 and one at SUNY Potsdam’s Hosmer Hall on Sunday, April 19. Whether the summer pop concerts, Celebrate Freedom, will proceed will be decided at the April 9 ONNY board meeting. Those performances are planned to take place Thursday, July 2 at Thompson Park, Watertown, and July 3 at SUNY Potsdam’s Hosmer Hall. Ticker holders for the canceled concerts may receive a refund, a credit toward future concerts or donate the value of their ticket(s) to ONNY.
- In an effort to ensure the safety of all hospital patients, visitors, and employees, Claxton Hepburn Medical Center (CHMC) and Carthage Area Hospital (CAH) have implemented visitor restrictions and are planning collaborative strategies to address any potential COVID-19 outbreaks.
In accordance with the CDC and DOH, both facilities have instituted visitor restrictions. All visitors must be 18 years of age or older and patients should not have more than two visitors at a time.
CHMC and CAH are also enacting screening protocols for all those that enter CHMC’s hospital, clinic, and other facilities. The screening questions will help clinicians ensure that those presenting symptoms are treated with the appropriate cautions to halt the spread of the virus.
Starting at 3pm today, Carthage Area Hospital will be limiting access points. All patients, visitors and employees will enter the main facility, 1001 West St., through the main entrance off Hospital Drive.
The hospital’s assisted-living facility, Meadowbrook Terrace is also restricting visitors by a case by case basis. Family members and loved ones should contact the administrator, Lyn Smith at (315) 519-1246 prior to visiting.
- The Women’s Business Center of New York State, located in Utica, has made the decision to postpone all public events until further notice.
- The First Presbyterian Church of Lowville has cancelled their next Stone Soup Dinner for Thursday, March 19.
- Taste of the Town will be postponed to a further date. While the event is a few weeks out, Watertown Sunrise Rotary has made the decision to proactively delay the event to give vendors and attendees advanced notice. Once the ban on gatherings has been lifted, the rotary will begin to discuss dates with vendors and venue. Questions may be directed to the event chairs Jennifer Loonan at Jennifer.Loonan@charter.com, Christine Augliano at christine@northernglass.com and Laura Nicol at lnicol@ft.newyorklife.com.
