cdc spore

The spikes that adorn the outer surface of the coronavirus, which impart the look of a corona, when viewed through an electron microscope. CDC photo

WATERTOWN — All baseline testing for Samaritan Summit Village staff and residents was completed late last week, according to a release from Samaritan Medical Center.

Of the 262 staff members, all tested negative for COVID-19. Testing is optional for residents, but the 163 that were tested also came back negative.

