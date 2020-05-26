WATERTOWN — All baseline testing for Samaritan Summit Village staff and residents was completed late last week, according to a release from Samaritan Medical Center.
Of the 262 staff members, all tested negative for COVID-19. Testing is optional for residents, but the 163 that were tested also came back negative.
