WATERTOWN — In accordance with the release of new Department of Health guidelines and in an effort to protect staff, patients and the community, Samaritan will adhere to strict visitation restrictions until the transmission of COVID-19 is no longer such a threat, with routine visiting suspended for the forseeable future.
Visitors will be allowed in based on the following exception list:
n Obstetric patients: One partner (support person) who must remain in the patient’s room at all times for the duration of the hospital stay
n Patients under the age of 18: One parent or guardian who must remain in the patient’s room at all times for the duration of the hospital stay
n Nursery/Neonatal Intensive Care Unit: Birth parent(s) – both will receive identification bands and must remain in the patient’s room at all times for the duration of the visit
n End-of-life: Two family members allowed at bedside who must remain in the patient’s room at all times for the duration of the stay
Patients who have an appointment at Samaritan for laboratory, radiology or are visiting the Emergency Department may have one person with them if this person is essential to the care of the patient.
Each visitor will be screened upon entrance to the hospital, and all visitors must enter through the main Registration entrance, except obstetrics patients and their visitor, who will enter through the Car-Freshner Center for Women and Children entrance.
No visitors will be allowed in rooms of COVID-19 persons under investigation or COVID-19 positive patients - unless at end of life.
No other visitors will be allowed at Samaritan Medical Center at this time, including family members visiting staff.
All outside deliveries will be suspended during this time such as food and flowers, with cafeteria use for Samaritan employees only.
