WATERTOWN — A recommendation from the state quickly turned into a mandate for long-term care residents and staff members at nursing homes to be tested for COVID-19.
Last week, Samaritan Medical Center received a recommendation from the county health department to test asymptomatic skilled residents and staff members for COVID-19. But the state later made it a mandate on Sunday.
As a result, Samaritan began testing its 440 residents and around 700 staff members. As of Wednesday at around noon, around 350 staffers and around 160 residents at Samaritan Keep Home were tested, said Barb Morrow, vice president of long-term care at the medical center. Testing will begin at Summit Village on Monday. Any staffer who works more than four days a week will be tested twice a week.
Even before that they had rapid testing for residents who had shown any symptoms. As of Wednesday, no swab came back with positive results, a result of the nursing home’s early onset of precautions, she said.
Ms. Morrow said she sends out a letter to resident family members letting them know how their loved one is doing and what activities are being done so they don’t feel stir crazy.
“We do window visits. We do facetime visits,” she said. “Our residents have definitely been connected through technology.”
