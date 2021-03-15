WATERTOWN — Samaritan Medical Center has 200 doses of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine and the doses need to used by Thursday, as directed by the state Department of Health.
In light of this, Samaritan will host a vaccine clinic for the 200 doses from 6 to 10 a.m. Wednesday for all those eligible for the vaccine.
Those who are eligible are encouraged to visit http://bit.ly/37z7DaD to view what’s available and make their appointment. Spots are expected to be filled quickly.
This public vaccine clinic is not something Samaritan plans to offer routinely, but in order to meet the state’s deadline, this has been determined to be the most efficient way at this time.
