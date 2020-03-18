WATERTOWN — Effective Thursday, Samaritan Family Health Centers in Cape Vincent, Lacona and Sackets Harbor will temporarily close. Until further notice, patients will be seen at the larger nearby health centers in Clayton, Adams and LeRay.
According to a release, this precautionary measure is being taken to help control patient traffic flow and support staff in these smaller centers. Patients can still call their normal doctor’s office and phone traffic will be routed to the temporary partnering center.
In addition, all patients should expect changes to the way in which they visit Samaritan’s health centers. More telemedicine options will be made available and the numbers of patients in waiting rooms will be limited.
All patients scheduled for appointments will be called with details to help explain these changes as Samaritan responds to the COVID-19.
Those with questions or concerns about COVID-19, or who think they have related symptoms, are encouraged to call Samaritan’s COVID-19 Resource Line at (315) 755-3100.
