WATERTOWN — Samaritan Medical Center has piloted a program to allow patients with less severe COVID-19 symptoms to recover at home with the help of remote monitoring and follow-up care. One month in, the program seems to be going well and is keeping beds free in the hospital, should they be needed in the future.
When patients arrive at the hospital’s emergency department and are determined to be COVID-19 positive, they are assessed according to the American College of Emergency Physicians severity scale. If anybody is moderate or severely ill, they must stay at the hospital for close monitoring, but there’s a significant portion of people who are only mildly ill with COVID-19 and don’t need that level of monitoring in the hospital.
“The whole reason we have put a program like this together is to reduce the number of hospital beds that we’re using in order to keep them available for patients who are truly sick,” said Dr. Benjamin D. Rudd, Family Medicine program director. “With stories coming out of Italy about hospitals being overwhelmed and patients in hallways and stuff like that, we started thinking about this back in April as far as what could we do to avoid a situation like that.”
So far, at least 23 patients have taken part in the pilot program and just three have called with worsening symptoms and been readmitted to the hospital.
Patients who qualify for the pilot program, which began Jan. 10, are discharged with a medical-grade pulse oximeter, as well as detailed instructions and a follow-up appointment with a physician within 48 hours. The pulse oximeter goes on a patient’s finger and measures the saturation of oxygen in the blood, as well as their pulse.
One of the most important things for determining how severely ill someone is with COVID-19 is their vital signs. Most people at home could do something like take their pulse rate or count the respirations they have in a minute, but there’s really no way someone could know the percentage of oxygen in their blood without a meter.
With the oximeter, Samaritan is asking patients to keep track of its measurements twice a day and to write the readings down. Then Home Health follows up with telehealth visits, either over the phone or via Zoom on days two and four, as well as days seven and 10.
“The reason we’ve selected those dates is those are the ones where they’re more likely to run into problems based on what we know about the natural history of COVID-19 now,” Dr. Rudd said. “So, if they do well throughout those and we have these four telehealth visits and they do fine, then they’re going to recover and be just fine.
“But if during that monitoring process they start to get more severely sick, we have the ability to check their vitals — their pulse, and their oxygen rate and their respiration rate at home and to ask them those questions and then we can decide if they need to come back in,” he added.
As of Jan. 27, at-home COVID-monitored patients are referred to the Samaritan Home Health COVID program. This program includes the Samaritan Home Health team, consisting of nurses and therapists, who provide full home health benefits and direct access to a registered nurse for these COVID-positive patients.
Patients also receive a number to call incase their symptoms worsen or if they receive a low pulse oximeter reading. Someone is always available to answer this call and, depending on the time of day and nature of the call, the patient will receive a STAT telemedicine visit or a referral to the emergency department.
Home health nurse Autumn S. Duebbe said Samaritan Home Health might not have a large team, but they’re a well-trained team of clinicians, herself included, who go out and see the patients, assess them and see how they’re doing.
“The program is actually going really well,” she said. “Home Health provides a lot of education and these patients are in quarantine so of course anxiety is increased, but it’s definitely a decrease in anxiety for them by having the reassurance that we can come out and see them, and check on them and let them know that they’re doing OK.”
If any changes occur, patients can call a physician immediately and get in the same day for appointments to prevent further concerns. With the goal to keep patients safe in their homes as long as possible, ideally until full recovery, Samaritan made sure patients have round-the-clock availability to call and have nurses come out and see them at any time.
If a patient’s oxygen drops below a certain number, generally below 92% at rest, Samaritan can have oxygen in the home within hours and put them on oxygen without sending them to the hospital. Samaritan’s occupational therapists can also come in and give them breathing exercises to do and help them with their oxygen if needed.
As with any pilot program, Samaritan will continue to track results and patient outcomes, fine-tuning how available staff can work together to help COVID-positive patients recover from the comfort of their homes.
“Every single individual in the community does have a role that they need to play in order to keep these critical medical resources available for the people who truly are sick and need it,” Dr. Rudd said.
