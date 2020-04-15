WATERTOWN — Staffers at Samaritan Medical Center are having to tell folks who rush their loved ones to the hospital for emergency surgery that they can’t be by their sides afterward, highlighting a state mandate on visitation that has been in effect already for more than a month.

“In emergency situations, these are not routine visits,” said Leslie M. Distefano, a spokesperson for Samaritan. “People are under duress, they’re not really thinking, so how can we best tell the message again and again? We know it’s been a month, which is really difficult to think about that, but the mandate is still in place across New York state, and we’re following that mandate as best we can.”

When someone brings a person into the medical center for emergency surgery, that person is not allowed to join the patient unless they are part of the person’s care or deemed permissible by hospital staff. If they don’t fall under those categories, they will have to wait in the parking lot, even after the surgery.

“That is very hard to hear,” Ms. Distefano said. “We completely understand that, but we just want the general public to know that it’s not because we don’t want you to be caring for your loved one. It’s a matter of the mandates that we’re under and to really minimize exposure to our patients, to our staff and to that visitor.”

The first wave of visitor restrictions rolled out March 5. They only got stricter as the end of each week resulted in more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and Samaritan Medical Center would like to reinforce the restrictions.

Some of the highlights, as of Tuesday: No one under the age of 18 may visit anyone in the hospital. Only two people can be on a list to see a loved one who is at the end of life, but only one may be present at a time. For pediatric and NICU patients, one parent or guardian essential to care is allowed in the emergency room. For hospitalized children, two parents or loved ones can be put on a list to see the child; however, only one can be present at a time. One loved one is allowed to accompany a woman as she delivers a baby, and then both parents are allowed to stay with the baby after he or she is delivered.