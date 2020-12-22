WATERTOWN — With the first COVID-19 vaccine administered in New York state last week, doses are now arriving at Samaritan Medical Center, with the first dose given at 6 a.m. Tuesday to Dr. Khalid P. Sindhu, nephrology specialist at the hospital.
He became the first to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jefferson County.
Dr. Sindhu has been with Samaritan since 1997. Knowing the hospital has seen multiple patients with COVID-19 since the pandemic’s onset, and wanting to help stop the spread of the disease, Dr. Sindhu said he and his fellow medical professionals have been waiting for the vaccine’s arrival.
“This is for the benefit of everybody, the country,” Dr. Sindhu said. “We should all get a vaccination and we should continue with our safety precautions (such as) using masks and social distancing until the authorities declare that it is safe to go back to normal again.”
Samaritan received 67 vials of Pfizer’s vaccine from Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh over the weekend. With five doses per vial, the hospital received a total of 335 initial doses. The hospital’s allotted 1,200 Moderna vaccine doses also made arrived at the Washington Street facility Tuesday morning.
The hospital vaccinated workers until about 6 p.m. Tuesday, and will do so from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Wednesday.
About a month ago, Dr. Joseph F. Wetterhahn, medical director of the Samaritan Family Health Network, said when the time came for him to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as a front line medical worker, he would receive it without hesitation.
On Tuesday morning, he did just that.
“I’ve been eager to get the vaccine,” he said. “Once it was appropriately tested and proved to be both effective and very safe, I asked to be vaccinated as soon as available — I think I’m tenth in line.”
Dr. Wetterhahn’s vaccine was administered by Samaritan’s Patient Safety Director Heather M. Clement, who arrived at the hospital at 5:30 a.m. for a day of vaccinations and observations.
Once a person is vaccinated, they are monitored in a separate area and observed for any allergic reactions for 15 minutes. Emergency medications are kept on hand just in case.
“For injections in general, sometimes people get light headed or maybe need a little bit of juice or something like that,” she said. “That’s normal for any injection, not just a COVID vaccine — people kind of just get anxious.
“This is new for all of us, she added, “but people are pretty excited. I haven’t had anybody that didn’t want to get it. They’re all very excited; they can’t wait.”
Shortly before 7 a.m., Dr. Wetterhahn proudly showed off his Bugs Bunny band-aid after receiving his injection, though he said he would have preferred his favorite Looney Tunes character Wile E. Coyote. The injection itself took just seconds to administer — a quick measure for what many hope will be a turning point in the struggle against COVID-19.
“I think that we, as healthcare providers, are obligated to do this,” Dr. Wetterhahn said of receiving the vaccine. “We can’t get sick, because then we can’t take care of our patients, and second, we’re sincerely hoping that this vaccine will reduce how infectious we are, that we can reduce how much we transmit this — that’s important for us.”
On a personal level, Dr. Wetterhahn said he worries every day, and that he and his wife, a physician assistant, monitor each other for symptoms of COVID-19 upon getting home from work each day. With cases of the virus at their office in Adams, as well as rising numbers of cases coming through the Watertown hospital, Dr. Wetterhahn said he’s been anxious to receive the vaccine because he trusts the science.
That being said, he understands why some may still be on the fence about it.
“It’s OK to have questions about any medical procedure, including vaccination,” he said, “and then you get good medical information, you go to reasonable sources like the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) website. If you still have questions, you ask your health care provider. But then you look at the numbers and the risk of getting COVID is much higher than the risk of a serious side effect from the vaccine.”
Dr. Wetterhahn also said individuals need to look at their own personal risk.
While senior citizens are appropriately concerned, he thinks younger patients need to understand the risks as well — 20% of those who die from COVID are 40 or younger — so he said the vaccine is important for everyone.
“If we’re going to get our country back, we need to get enough people vaccinated,” he said. “Experts say you have to achieve about an 80 percent vaccination rate to reach the 70 percent immunity and drive this virus down, eliminate it.”
Aware of the concern over reports from the United Kingdom about a new strain of the novel coronavirus, Dr. Wetterhahn said there have been at least four strains in the United States — its a virus that drifts a little bit. What medical professionals are worried about is a shift — a significant change in it — which will put things back to “the dark days of spring 2020,” meaning that if a high enough vaccination rate is not achieved in the country, the longer the virus circulates the bigger chance there is to shift. If it shifts, he said we’re back to square one.
“Don’t be afraid of the vaccination,” he said.
(1) comment
Very good article!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.