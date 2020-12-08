SANDY CREEK — Due to positive COVID-19 cases and having many staff under quarantine, the Sandy Creek Central School District will move to full remote instruction until Jan. 4.
According to a letter posted on the district’s website, Superintendent Kyle Faulker said students in the following programs will continue to be transported: CTE Programs at CiTi BOCES, P-Tech, Project Explore, CTE Advantage, Pulaski Academic Center, ACES, STRIVE and Stepping Stones.
There will be no meal delivery to homes and the meals will only be available for currently enrolled students. Meals for multiple days may be picked up on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. beginning Thursday, Dec. 10, through Tuesday, Dec. 22. People must call the district office at 315-387-3445 ext. 1510 if they would like to pick up meals.
“We expect all students to follow their daily schedules remotely. Attendance will be taken and is necessary to receive credit. Please check ParentSquare continually for updates from your child’s teacher and/or building Principal,” Faulker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.