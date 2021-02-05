WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County centralized COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Saturday has been postponed due to a forecasted snowstorm.
All appointments scheduled for Saturday’s clinic have been pushed to Tuesday, Feb. 9. All appointments will be kept at the same times they were initially scheduled for, just on a different day.
Officials said there was cause for concern that people over the age of 65, who make up the bulk of those set to receive vaccines Saturday, would find it too difficult to travel in the snow.
The National Weather Service has issued a lake effect snow warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties, as well as the northern part of St. Lawrence County. The warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties will remain in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday.
The warning for northern St. Lawrence County will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday.
The Jefferson County clinic, officially announced last week, held its “soft opening” Thursday and vaccinated about 200 people.
The clinic was set to vaccinate about 370 people Saturday, according to Scott A. Gray, Jefferson County Board of Legislators chairman and north country control room member.
