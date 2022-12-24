WATERTOWN — A nighttime of blinding snow, roaring wind and flashing lights of snowplows led to a quieter morning on Christmas Eve. While the storm is not over, according to the National Weather Service, there was lull Saturday morning allowing the digging to begin.
On Hillside Drive in the town of Watertown, a house under construction collapsed. Trees fell on other homes, and on power lines and across driveways.
The hum of snowblowers could be heard in Watertown just after daybreak.
National Grid has reported 3,800 customers without power in Jefferson County, largely along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, including Wellesley Island.
Photos shared on social media Friday afternoon showed the storm surge crashing over the riverwalk in Clayton.
The National Weather Service is calling for more heavy lake effect snow through 1 p.m. Sunday that “will produce life threatening conditions.”
The forecast is calling for accumulations of three to four feet in some areas with winds gusting to 70 mph. The wind chill could dip to 10 to 20 below zero. The temperature in Watertown Saturday morning was eight degrees.
“Travel will be impossible in the lake effect snow band,” the weather service alert states. “Areas of blowing snow will produce zero visibility. Very strong winds will cause extensive tree damage and power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.”
Jefferson County has banned travel until further notice.
According to county Emergency Services Director Joseph D. Plummer, there were between 75 and 100 vehicles off the roads around the county at about 7:30 a.m., some abandoned and others with people stuck inside.
The National Weather Service predicts the areas of northwest Jefferson County along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River to be the hardest hit again today.
In St. Lawrence County an overnight travel ban was extended until noon.
St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean O’Brian reported deputies and firemen where using UTVs to rescue people stranded in vehicles.
A shelter has been established at the Hammond Fire Department. A press release from the sheriff’s office indicated that a further extension will be determined later this morning.
Most businesses remained closed on Saturday with plans not to open until Monday morning, including the large chain and grocery stores.
Walmarts in Lowville, Evans Mills and Watertown also closed early on Friday and will remain closed through the weekend with reopening plans for Monday at all three locations.
Price Chopper closed seven of its stores Saturday. Stores in West Carthage, Potsdam, Ogdensburg, Gouverneur, Canton, Watertown and Alexandria Bay are slated to reopen at 6 a.m. Monday.
The Salmon Run Mall issued notice on its Facebook page that it will reopen at 10 a.m. on Monday.
