WATERTOWN — A nighttime of blinding snow, roaring wind and flashing lights of snowplows led to a quieter morning on Christmas Eve. While the storm is not over, according to the National Weather Service, there was lull Saturday morning allowing the digging to begin.
On Hillside Drive in the town of Watertown, a house under construction collapsed. Trees fell on other homes, and on power lines and across driveways.
Snowblowers hummed in Watertown just after daybreak.
National Grid has reported 3,800 customers without power in Jefferson County, largely along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, including Wellesley Island.
Photos shared on social media Friday afternoon showed the storm surge crashing over the riverwalk in Clayton.
The National Weather Service is calling for more heavy lake-effect snow through 1 p.m. Sunday that “will produce life-threatening conditions.”
The forecast is calling for accumulations of 3 to 4 feet in some areas with winds gusting to 70 mph. The wind chill could dip to 10 to 20 below zero. The temperature in Watertown Saturday morning was 8 degrees.
“Travel will be impossible in the lake effect snow band,” the weather service alert states. “Areas of blowing snow will produce zero visibility. Very strong winds will cause extensive tree damage and power outages. The cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.”
Jefferson County has banned travel until further notice.
Joseph D. Plummer, fire and emergency management director for Jefferson County, said there were between 75 and 100 vehicles off the roads around the county at about 7:30 a.m., some abandoned and others with people stuck inside.
The National Weather Service predicts the areas of northwest Jefferson County along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River to be the hardest hit again today.
In St. Lawrence County, an overnight travel ban was extended until 8 p.m. The sheriff’s office will reevaluate the road conditions this evening to determine if the travel ban will be extended or lifted.
Residents are urged stay off the roads as the conditions are extremely poor and visibility is limited.
The sheriff’s office and state police have investigated numerous motor vehicle crashes with some including multiple car pileups. Many vehicles have been disabled on roadsides with motorists stranded. Emergency responders are in the process of locating and rescuing stranded motorists.
Route 68 between Ogdensburg and Canton is closed, according to Brier Hill Fire Chief Shawn Macaulay.
St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean P. O’Brien reported deputies and firefighters where using UTVs to rescue people stranded in vehicles.
A shelter has been established at the Hammond Fire Department.
About 600 households were without power in St. Lawrence County Saturday morning. All of the reported outages were in the northeast corner of the county.
Most businesses remained closed on Saturday with plans not to open until Monday morning, including large chain and grocery stores.
Walmarts in Lowville, Evans Mills and Watertown closed early on Friday and will remain closed through the weekend with reopening plans for Monday at all three locations.
Price Chopper closed seven of its stores Saturday. Stores in West Carthage, Potsdam, Ogdensburg, Gouverneur, Canton, Watertown and Alexandria Bay are slated to reopen at 6 a.m. Monday.
The Salmon Run Mall issued notice on its Facebook page that it will reopen at 10 a.m. Monday.
In Potsdam, LaVigne’s IGA kept the lights on and shelves stocked Christmas Eve. A handful of shoppers trickled through the aisles Saturday morning while employees finished their last shift until Monday. The Elm Street store closes at 5 p.m. today.
The normally busy intersections at Elm and Leroy streets and Elm and Market were mostly empty Saturday morning, but traffic picked up as winds temporarily settled midmorning.
Village residents used the reprieve to shovel the plow berms from their driveways and clear paths for pedestrians. Though digital gauges read 10 degrees, the real-feel temperature factoring in wind chill was minus 11.
Elin M. Coleman shoveled her driveway across from the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Center for Cancer Care with her youngest son William, who drove to New York from Wisconsin last weekend. Ms. Coleman was awaiting the arrival of her son Michael. She said he left New Jersey at 4 a.m. Saturday and was hoping to drive through the day to get to Potsdam.
She and her family have lived at their Leroy Street home for almost 30 years. Severe storms of the past come to mind, but she doesn’t recall a “blizzard.”
A blizzard warning, according to the National Weather Service, requires blowing snow that is expected to reduce visibility to one-quarter mile or less for at least three hours. There is no temperature requirement, but wind speed must be at least 35 mph for a warning to be issued.
A blizzard warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Sunday for St. Lawrence County and 1 p.m. for Jefferson County.
“The cold doesn’t bother us too much anymore,” Ms. Coleman said. “It’s the wind that gets you.”
