LOWVILLE — Five more people were confirmed to have COVID-19 with test results received by Lewis County Public Health on Friday.
According to the daily update by Director Ashley Waite, four out of five of the new cases are staff at the Lewis County Healthcare Facility.
Those five people are all in isolation in their homes along with the the three people still recovering from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
As required by the state, the nursing home tested all staff members and patients during the first week of the month, and as of Thursday morning, Chief Executive Officer Gerald R. Cayer had said via email that all 139 staff members and 138 residents had been tested and been returned negative, but three results were pending.
To date, there are a total of 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county and 38 people waiting for test results. The first 11 people to have the disease have already recovered. A total of 1,108 people have been tested with 1,051 negative results and 38 results still pending.
The county had a 15 day period with no positive test results in April.
A press conference is being held Saturday afternoon. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
