WATERTOWN — Jefferson County broke its six-day streak of no new confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday. The county confirmed one new case of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 61.
The county also reported that another person has recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries in the county to 54.
There are five people in mandatory isolation and two people hospitalized with the disease, resulting in seven active cases of the disease left in the county.
To date, 1,551 people have been tested with 1,490 negative results. There are no results pending, according to the county’s daily press release update.
There are 42 people in precautionary quarantine and 41 people in mandatory quarantine.
The county also provided an update Saturday on its efforts to distribute cloth masks provided by the state.
In addition to disturbing masks to all county employees and places with high levels of public interaction by nature of services provided, such as DSS, probation department, DMV, etc., the county has now distributed 4,225 masks to various senior housing locations and nearly 2,000 masks to all villages and towns in the county, including the city of Watertown.
The county also provided 14,000 masks to the Volunteer Transportation Center and the City Transit System.
“Previously, we had advised you of our distributions of 10,500 masks to human service organizations like the Urban Mission & CAPC,” the county’s release stated. “At this point in time, 39,000 cloth face masks have now been delivered to various locations for which distribution to local residents will continue to take place.”
