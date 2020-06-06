WATERTOWN — Jefferson County confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Saturday, leaving the county’s total number of confirmed cases at 75.
The county’s total number of recoveries from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus rose by one to 70 on Saturday. The county previously reported 70 recoveries, but on Thursday, a Samaritan Keep Home employee who tested positive May 13 for COVID-19 and subsequently tested negative has again tested positive.
There are three people in mandatory isolation and two people are hospitalized with the disease, resulting in five known active cases of the disease left in the county.
To date, 5,408 people have been tested with 5,333 negative results. There are no results pending, according to the county’s daily press release update.
There are 38 people in precautionary quarantine and 33 people in mandatory quarantine.
