LOWVILLE — Lewis County continues to hold steady with the amount of COVID-19 cases reported in the county.
There are still three individuals fighting the disease caused by the novel coronavirus in isolation and a total of eight have recovered. The county remains stable having reported 11 total cases.
There are 27 people in the county that remain in quarantine.
To date, there have been 290 people tested in the county, which is an increase of 16 tests since Friday. There have been 273 negative results returned and six results are still pending.
