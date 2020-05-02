LOWVILLE — Lewis County continues to hold steady with 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Saturday, but have reported that one more person has recovered. This marks day 13 with no new cases.
Ten people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, while one is still fighting the disease in isolation.
There are seven people in quarantine.
To date, 347 people have been tested in the county with 331 negative results and five results still pending. The county’s website was last updated with information in its COVID-19 update section as of 7:30 a.m. Saturday.
