WATERTOWN — No additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Jefferson County on Saturday, leaving the county’s total number of confirmed cases at 59.
The number of people having recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus increased by two to 48, leaving 11 active cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Hospitalization numbers did not change — that number remains at three — according to the county’s daily update, while mandatory isolations, precautionary quarantines and mandatory quarantines all decreased by a “couple of cases.”
There are 23 people in precautionary quarantine and 59 people in mandatory isolation.
To date, a total of 1,333 people have been tested with 1,274 negative results. The county reports no results pending.
The county is in the process of disturbing cloth masks received Wednesday to the public, county employees and town and village employees. A request for 50,000 masks was made by the county to the state at the beginning of the week and a delivery of 44,000 masks was received at no cost to the county.
On Friday, the county distributed approximately 30,000 masks to organizations in the county, including the Watertown Urban Mission, which gave out masks Saturday.
Beginning Monday, the county will distribute the cloth masks to county employees and reach out to other local governments within the county about receiving masks.
“With proper care, the cloth face masks will last through 15 washings and, therefore, a lot longer than paper masks,” the county stated in its daily press release. “If it is determined that more masks are needed, we will then submit another request and likely use the same local organizations to assist in a second distribution effort.”
