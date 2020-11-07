OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Saturday, Nov. 7, that there are 29 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Oswego County, bringing the total number of positive cases to 897.
The positive cases reported today indicate that COVID-19 is continuing to spread across Oswego County. Dr. Christina Liepke, Oswego County Medical Director, said many of the new cases continue to be associated with people who attended Halloween gatherings and their family members.
“Anyone who participated in Halloween activities, who is now experiencing symptoms, needs to be tested for COVID-19,” she said. “Anyone who is tested should self-quarantine, or stay home, until they receive their test results.”
Symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, headache, sore throat, muscle pain, fatigue, new loss of taste and smell, and gastrointestinal illness. People who are experiencing symptoms should contact their health care provider to make arrangements for testing.
This report is current as of 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.
- Total - of positive cases: 897
- Total deaths: 5
The Oswego County Health Department investigates all cases and, when appropriate, family members and close contacts are also placed in mandatory quarantine or isolation. All known close contacts of COVID-19 positive patients are notified.
