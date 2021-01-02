OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Saturday, Jan. 2, that 132 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 3,881. The positive cases reported today are a combined total from Friday, Jan. 1 (72) and today, Jan. 2 (60).
“We are sad to report that we have lost five more of our residents to COVID-19,” said Huang. “I would like to express our condolences to the families and friends of both of these patients.”
Huang also reviewed the ongoing increase in COVID-19 positive cases. “We are 10 times where we were just two months ago,” he said. “The numbers we report are not merely statistics. They are our family members, friends and neighbors, and they represent the sad and indisputable fact that this disease is rampant in our communities.”
He added, “As we begin 2021, we have a renewed sense of hope in the arrival of new vaccines. I urge everyone to remain vigilant in their protection practices and follow all COVID-19 protocols. These are still the best ways to protect the whole community.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Jan. 2.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of tests conducted: 107,144
Total - of positive cases: 3,881
Total - of positive cases released: 2,722
Total deaths reported by the New York State Department of Health: 41
Total - of positive cases active: 1,123
Total - of negative results: 102,104
Total - of people in mandatory isolation/quarantine: 1,927
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup reminded residents that the virus is widespread throughout the county and people should assume they can be exposed to COVID-19 anywhere they go in Central New York.
“I urge all of our residents to take action and do their part to stop the spread of this disease,” said Chairman Weatherup. “Wear a face mask over your nose and mouth in public, wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing. Comply with isolation and quarantine rules and, most importantly, avoid non-essential gatherings.”
Locations of potential public exposure are posted on the health department’s COVID-19 page at health.oswegocounty.com/covid-19. The public is urged to protect themselves as if they could potentially be exposed every time they are in public.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
