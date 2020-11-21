OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Saturday, Nov. 21, that 42 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases in Oswego County to 1,399. There are five confirmed COVID-19 related deaths in Oswego County.
Huang said the virus is spreading quickly throughout Oswego County.
“This is due to social gatherings accelerating community spread,” he said. “I implore my fellow residents to improve their preventive measures and help slow the spread. I cannot emphasize this enough. Please wear a face mask, social distance, avoid social gatherings and wash your hands frequently.”
This report is current as of 3 p.m. Nov. 21. A more detailed report will be issued Monday.
These numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
- Total - of positive cases: 1,399
- Total deaths: 5
“The COVID virus is now rampant in our communities,” said Legislature Chairman James Weatherup. “If we want to slow the spread of the virus, we need to change our behaviors. Each one of us must take personal responsibility so that we can avoid additional restrictions and future shutdowns.”
Senior Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg emphasizes, “If you are sick, it is important that you stay home and isolate yourself from other household members. Those who are sick should sleep alone in a separate room, designate a separate bathroom for their use, or disinfect the bathroom after each use. Wash your hands frequently, cover your coughs and sneezes, wear a mask if you must be in common areas of the household, and keep six feet apart whenever possible.”
Supervising Public Health Nurse Jodi Martin said the holidays need to be celebrated differently this year. “Make plans to celebrate with only your household members,” she said. “Even small gatherings of families from out of town or other households could lead to the spread of COVID-19.”
