OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced today, Saturday, Dec. 12, that 63 additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 2,607.
Huang said there have been recent discrepancies in the numbers of COVID-19-related deaths reported by the county and state health departments, and the County is working to determine the reasons for the discrepancies.
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup said the health department is tracking many clusters of cases among family members who live in different households.
This report is current as of 4 p.m. Dec. 12.
Please know that these numbers fluctuate frequently. Recovered people are not deducted from the total number of positive cases.
Total - of positive cases: 2,607
Total deaths: 6
Those who are required to quarantine must stay home and away from other members of their household.
“Patients may receive their test results before they are transmitted to the Health Department,” said Senior Public Health Educator Diane Oldenburg. “If you test positive for COVID-19, you must stay home and isolate yourself from others in your household. This means staying in a separate room by yourself, using a separate bathroom if possible and disinfecting it after each use. You must stay six feet away from others, wear a face mask and wash your hands frequently. Do not have visitors to your house and remind those who live in your household that they should also stay home until the Health Department contacts you.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, chills, repeated shaking with chills, gastrointestinal illness and new loss of taste or smell.
