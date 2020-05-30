LOWVILLE — Two more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Lewis County, although all except for one of the first 24 cases have now recovered.
According to a news release from the county Public Health Department, the two positive results were received on Friday night. There are now three people with COVID-19 in isolation while 16 are under precautionary quarantine.
Of the 26 confirmed cases in the county, 23 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Of the 1,980 county residents who have been tested since March 28, 1,929 tested negative and 25 are awaiting results.
“Lewis County Public Health encourages the community to continue to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing, washing your handand use of a cloth face covering in public areas where social distancing is not possible,” Public Health Director Ashley Waite said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.