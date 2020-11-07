LOWVILLE — The free drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic at the Lewis County Health System will be open for service three days next week.
Free testing will be conducted on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in parking lot #6 on the hospital’s main campus in Lowville.
The entrance for lot #6 can be found north of the emergency room entrance off state Route 26 also known as North State Street near the helicopter landing zone.
Signs to the clinic can be found past the landing zone.
Those being tested will be asked for their name, date of birth, physical address, email address and a telephone number for contact tracing and follow-up in case the person tests positive for the virus.
The state-designated lab used to process the tests is reporting a turn around time of about three days.
